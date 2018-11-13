(WHDH) — The popular salty-sweet mix of fried chicken paired with maple-syrup covered waffles is coming to Kentucky Fried Chicken.

KFC introduced the new menu item, which includes the Colonel’s extra crispy chicken atop a Belgian, sugar-coated waffle.

The company says it’s at a price just about anyone can afford.

It’s available from a limited time from now until the end of the year.

