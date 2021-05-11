LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentuckians aged 18 and up who get their first or second dose at a participating Kroger or Walmart can now receive a coupon for a Kentucky lottery ticket.

Some 225,000 coupons are available for the Kentucky Cash Ball through May 21, which has a top prize of $225,000. Customers have until June 1 to redeem their coupons.

Around 1.86 million Kentucky residents have been vaccinated.

“If you if you want to take advantage, get out there and get it,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “It’d be great if we had 225,000 More Kentuckians vaccinated in those next couple of weeks; it’s just an effort to get us closer to getting enough people vaccinated to get out of this.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)