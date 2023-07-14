A 40-year-old man has been arrested at his Kentucky home, accused of participating in a ring of purchasing and selling stolen human remains from Harvard Medical School, officials said.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after the FBI said it found dozens of human bones, including 40 skulls in his residence in Mount Washington, Kentucky.

Officials said some of the body parts were tied back to the Harvard Medical School scandal.

A former morgue manager at the medical school has been accused of moving, selling and purchasing body parts that were donated for educational purposes.

Several other people are also facing charges.

Harvard is working with federal authorities in the case.