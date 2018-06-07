BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district where two students were killed in a shooting in January will increase the number of police officers on campus, install metal detectors and ban backpacks at middle and high schools.

News outlets report a district safety committee approved the additional security measures Monday in response to the Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High School. Authorities said 14 students were wounded by gunfire and seven others were injured trying to flee when a classmate opened fire in a crowded common area. A 15-year-old boy is facing murder and assault charges.

The new security measures will include walk-through metal detectors at all entrances of the high school and both middle schools, and increasing the number of school resource officers from one to five.

