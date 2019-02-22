COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of faking cancer for donations.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Thursday that 25-year-old Jessica Marie Krecskay has been arrested on felony theft charges. Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says Krecskay’s co-workers and employers gave her more than $10,000 to help with her diagnosis between 2013 and 2017.

He says she never updated the donors on her treatment or how the donations helped, and their suspicions led to her arrest last week. He says reports of former North Kentucky University Kelly Schmahl faking cancer for money led to people calling police about Krecskay.

Krecskay has since posted bail and been released from custody. She’s set to appear in court March 4. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

