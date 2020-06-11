BOSTON (WHDH) - Keolis, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s partner for the Commuter Rail, announced Thursday that they donated 30,000 face masks to cities that have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

Brockton, Chelsea, Lawrence and Lynn each received 5,000 pieces of this critical personal protective equipment, while Dorchester got 10,000 to support other nearby Boston neighborhoods.

“As Massachusetts advances through its reopening phases, the need for masks will continue, particularly in these communities which were hit the hardest by COVID-19,” said David Scorey, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services. “At our core, we are a mobility company, including our service to Commuter Rail passengers. Today, we’re advancing this mission with a donation of 30,000 masks that will help the communities we serve in a way that best fits their local needs.”

Local officials in each community will determine who will receive.

