Keolis, MBTA plan to install fare gates at 3 Commuter Rail stations in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Big changes are being planned at Boston’s three busiest Commuter Rail Stations.

Keolis, in coordination with the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, is looking to install modern fare gates at North Station, South Station, and Back Bay starting next year.

“We are performing pedestrian flow modeling and working with MBTA and other officials to determine the exact locations that will best be suited for safety, ease of movement, and other important details,” a Keolis spokesperson said in a statement.

Keolis says the gates will reduce ticketless travel and increase fare collection to help the MBTA guard against lost revenue.

“When coach cars are full, it can be challenging for conductors to get through an entire train,” the spokesperson added.

While revenue has increased in recent years as a result of conductors being equipped with digital scanners, Keolis and the MBTA are still working to modernize the network.

Paper tickets, monthly passes, and tickets on the MBTA’s mobile app will be accepted at the gates.

Fares will continue to be checked onboard the trains.

The plan to install the fare gates is pending a final review.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)