Keolis workers rescue owl from train tracks in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Keolis workers are being credited with helping to rescue a horned owl that was found on the train tracks in Woburn on Thursday.

Photos posted by Keolis showed staffers rescuing the bird, which was found on the train tracks near the Woburn Anderson Transportation Center.

The pictures showed a worker carefully placing the bird into a cardboard box.

With the assistance of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the owl is now in the care of a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

