The Kernwood Avenue Bridge between Beverly and Salem was closed to traffic after becoming stuck due to an electrical issue late Friday morning.

The MassDOT said the swing bridge was stuck in its “up” position, with traffic closed in both directions as a result.

The Beverly Police Department said it first started receiving reports of the bridge becoming stuck around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities believe the incident was caused by an electrical issue that would require repairs. As of noontime, no estimate for when the work would be finished has been released.

