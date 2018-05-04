Kevin Hart experiences ‘first airplane scare’ after landing tire blows at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane that comedian Kevin Hart was flying on blew a tire Thursday as it touched down at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Hart took to Snapchat after the incident to talk about the terrifying landing.

“Just touched down here in Boston. I had my first airplane scare on the runway. We caught a flat as soon as we touched down,” Hart recalled.

Nine people were on board the plane when it’s main gear tire blew, the FAA said. Several planes had to circle the airport until everything on the runway was cleaned up.

“I have real-life angels on my back,” Hart said. “I’m protected. I truly believe it. I always have but when things like this happen it’s confirmation.”

Hart noted that he was grateful no one was injured and applauded the pilot for how the situation was handled.

The comedian was later spotted courtside at the Celtics game on Thursday.

