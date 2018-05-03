Kevin Hart’s plane blows tire at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane that comedian Kevin Hart was flying on blew a tire Thursday as it was touching down at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Hart took to Snapchat after the incident to talk about the terrifying landing.

“Just touched down here in Boston. I had my first airplane scare on the runway. We caught a flat as soon as we touched down,” Hart said.

Nine people were on board the plane when it’s main gear tire blew, the FAA said.

Hart noted in his Snapchat that no one was injured.

