(CNN) — Kevin Jonas is encouraging people to check in with their dermatologists after he recently had skin cancer removed.

The Jonas Brothers singer posted a video on his verified social media Tuesday, revealing his recent diagnosis.

“So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” Jonas said as he pointed to an area on his forehead. “Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it.”

Basal cell carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer that “can look like an elevated transparent bump on the skin and most frequently occur on the head, neck and other areas most exposed to the sun,” according to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen.

Jonas later showed himself in the car, bandage on his head and he announces that he was heading home to “to heal.”

“Make sure to get those moles checked people,” Jonas told viewers.

Jonas received plenty of support in the comments on his post, including from The Skin Cancer Foundation’s instagram account.

“So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin,” their comment reads. “Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey.”

The Jonas Brothers are set to resume their current tour in Mexico City in August.

