BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Lawyers for Kevin Spacey are asking a judge to allow the actor to skip his arraignment on sexual assault charges in a Massachusetts courthouse next month.

Spacey’s attorneys filed a motion asking to excuse his presence at a Jan. 7 hearing in Nantucket District Court for an undisclosed, according to paperwork obtained by 7News.

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny the motion. The judge did not immediately rule.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino wrote that Spacey’s appearance is required under state rules for criminal case procedure.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner is charged with felony indecent assault and battery after prosecutors say he groped an former Boston news anchor’s 18-year-old son in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016.

Spacey’s attorneys have not spoken publicly about the case, but in a court hearing they questioned the evidence.

