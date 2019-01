NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Kevin Spacey is scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Nantucket on Monday.

Spacey is expected to be arraigned on indecent assault and battery charges.

Spacey is accused of groping a then-18-year-old at a Nantucket bar in 2016.

The actor denies the allegations.

