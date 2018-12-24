Kevin Spacey to be arraigned in connection with alleged sexual assault on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Kevin Spacey will be arraigned on an indecent assault battery charge in Nantucket next month in connection with the alleged sexual assault of former WCVB-TV news anchor’s teenage son in 2016, according to court documents.

Spacey, whose real name is Kevin S. Fowler, is slated to be arraigned Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court.

He is accused of sexually assaulting Unruh’s then 18-year-old son on or about July 7, 2016 at the Club Car Restaurant.

His arraignment date was confirmed Monday by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Unruh said Spacey bought her son “drink after drink” until he was intoxicated.

“He stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals,” Unruh told reporters at a news conference last year.

Unruh said her son told Spacey that he was of the legal drinking age and was unaware that the Hollywood star was a “sexual predator.”

Unruh explained that her son was left “star struck” and “frozen” by what had happened. Spacey also allegedly insisted that her son come to an after-hours party so the two could continue to drink together.

Unruh said her son was able to escape when Spacey got up for a moment to use the restroom. She said a concerned woman noticed that her son was emotionally disturbed and urged him to “run.”

“She saw that my son was shaken,” Unruh said of the woman. “She had the presence of mind to see if my son was okay.”

Unruh said her son filed a police report last week with the Nantucket Police Department and that a criminal investigation is underway. The department declined to comment on the allegations when asked by 7News.

Unruh said she “wants to see” Spacey go to jail and have the “hand of justice come down on him.”

