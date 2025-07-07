BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik has been reassigned.

Bukhenik was one of the investigators in the Karen Read case and took the stand for several days during the retrial.

He has been transferred to administrative duties with the division of standards and training in South Boston.

Karen Read was found not guilty last month on all counts except operating under the influence in the high-profile murder retrial.

The jury determined she was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

