BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik has been reassigned. Bukhenik was one of the investigators in the Karen Read case and took the stand for several days during the retrial.

State police say Bukhenik has been transferred to administrative duties with the division of standards and training in South Boston.

During each of Read’s trials, Bukhenik faced harsh cross examination from Read’s defense team.

Bukhenik was asked about inappropriate text messages sent by former lead investigator Michael Proctor to friends and family about Karen Read. Proctor was eventually fired by state police.

Bukhenik, who was Proctor’s supervisor, was also punished due to the text messages. He was forced to give up five days of paid leave.

Karen Read was found not guilty last month on all counts except operating under the influence in the high-profile murder retrial.

The jury determined she was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

