COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A key piece of evidence in a deadly boat crash was destroyed in a fire in Cohasset Wednesday morning.

Firefighters raced to a MassDOT storage and maintenance lot on Crocker Lane and found the boat fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported but the boat is a total loss.

State officials confirmed the boat was a piece of evidence that was being used in connection with a manslaughter case from a fatal Boston boating accident that happened in July.

The owner, 38-year-old Ryan Denver, was driving when the boat crashed into a day marker in Boston Harbor last summer killing 27-year-old Jeanica Julce. Prosecutors say the boat was going 50 miles per hour and Denver had been drinking about 90 minutes before the crash.

Five out of the eight on board were hospitalized.

Denver is still awaiting trial for involuntary manslaughter. His attorney disputed the claims saying his client was only going 20 miles per hour and that the marker was poorly lit.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire is currently under investigation.

