DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Key witness Brian Higgins took the stand in the Karen Read murder trial Friday, beginning testimony after a day off in Norfolk Superior Court and emotional testimony from other witnesses earlier this week.

An agent for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Higgins was at a bar with Read, John O’Keefe and others the night O’Keefe died. He later attended a party at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert, where O’Keefe was found dead in a snowbank the next morning.

A friend of Brian Albert, Higgins is on the list of people Read’s defense team believes could have beaten O’Keefe to death.

O’Keefe was a Boston police officer and was dating Read when he died.

In its theory, the defense claims O’Keefe died after a fight inside the Albert home in Canton.

While the defense has made its case, prosecutors maintain Read ran O’Keefe over with her SUV and left him for dead after dropping him off at the Albert home.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed.

After tense cross examination with key witnesses including Jennifer McCabe in recent days, defense attorney Alan Jackson on Wednesday promised “fireworks” once Higgins finishes his direct examination with Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally.

Brian Higgins begins testimony

Karren Read arrived in court in Dedham near 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Higgins began his testimony near 9:15 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)