Key witness in murder trial of ‘Cadillac’ Frank Salemme returns to stand

BOSTON (WHDH) - A key witness in the murder trial of former mob boss “Cadillac” Frank Salemme returned to the stand Thursday for a third straight day as he continued to be questioned by the defense.

Robert DeLuca, 72, has been hidden from cameras in South Boston’s John Joseph Moakley Courthouse throughout the high-profile trial, which began in early May.

The Mafia caporegime did appear in a Rhode Island courtroom last year, where he pleaded guilty to a murder conspiracy case. He is one of the star witnesses against Salemme and co-defendant Paul Weadick. Salemme is charged with killing Stephen Disarro, a Boston nightclub owner, in 1993 at his Sharon home.

Weadick’s attorney, Mark Shea, has chipped away at DeLuca’s credibility over the past few days and also that of Steven “The Rifleman” Flemmi. Flemmi, who said he walked in on the murder of Disarro as it happened, is expected to testify next week.

Shea asked DeLuca what Salemme’s son, Frank Junior, thought of Flemmi.

“He told me a few times – don’t trust him. Don’t trust the nice guy,” DeLuca said.

DeLuca denied inventing details for the FBI in exchange for a reduced prison sentence. He admitted that at one point he could not remember whether he had borrowed a car to meet Salemme and then dump Disarro’s body in Providence.

DiSarro’s remains were found in March 2016 behind a mill. Earlier in the trial, DeLuca testified that he did get a car from a mob associate for the gruesome task.

The men have denied participating in DiSarro’s killing.

Salemme led the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s and entered witness protection in 1999.

