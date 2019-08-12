Keystone Light is helping more than a dozen fans live rent free for one year.

The beer brand is awarding 13 sweepstakes winners free rent for a year in the form of a $12,000 check as part of a marketing strategy to win over young drinkers who likely need financial security.

Other prizes being given away include an inflatable Keystone chair, shower curtain and Hawaiian shirt.

People over the age of 21 can enter the contest online through the end of September.

Live rent free courtesy of Keystone Light. Click here to win free rent for a year and other smooth prizes: https://t.co/i8IVVDwWpV pic.twitter.com/ovZwbzpGAb — Keystone Light (@KeystoneLightUS) August 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)