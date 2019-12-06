(WHDH) — KFC is bringing back their popular fire log that allows people to take in the smell of fried chicken as they cozy around the fireplace.

The restaurant chain’s “11 Herbs & Spices” log is being sold exclusively at Walmart for $18.99.

“Once again you can fill your home with the warmth of a fire that spreads the mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe,” KFC’s website read.

It’s made of 100 percent recycled materials and burns for up to three hours.

KFC warns that it may attract bears or hungry neighbors.

