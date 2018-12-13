KFC selling fire log that smells like fried chicken

(WHDH) — You’ll now be able to gather around the fireplace this holiday season and enjoy the scent of fried chicken thanks to a new fire log that’s being sold by KFC.

The popular restaurant chain’s “11 Herbs & Spices” log, which is being sold for $18.99, debuted Thursday on KFC.com.

“Made with 100 percent recycled materials, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning the actual fried chicken,” the chain’s website said.

KFC says its latest creation is the “result of countless hours of research and development.”

The five-pound log will be limited to one per customer while supplies last.

The chain says it’s important to note the following:

Each log can burn up to 2.5-3 hours.

Log can be stored and there is no shelf life.

Store in a safe, dry area away from pets.

Scent may result in a craving for fried chicken.

Fire log smells great, but do not attempt to eat it.

Log may attract bears or neighbors who are hungry.

Please don’t put face directly into fire in attempt to smell fried chicken.

