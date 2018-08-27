Kicking tee-retrieving ‘Wonder Dog’ steals show at football game

(WHDH) — A talented border collie stole the show at a college football game over the weekend as he retrieved kicking tees with unbridled enthusiasm.

New Mexico State University’s adorable tee-fetching assistant is known as Striking the Wonder Dog. Footage shared to Facebook from the college’s clash with the Wyoming Cowboys shows he is clearly a crowd favorite at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The video filmed by DogCruces magazine has been viewed thousands of times.

