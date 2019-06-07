(WHDH) — A kid in Ohio presented his mom with a hilarious pros and cons list of reasons why he should stay home from school after missing the bus.

Sarah Holliday tweeted images of her brother Adam’s note, in which he regretfully informed his mother that he had missed his “means of public transportation” to school.

“I know you must be on a roller coaster of emotions right now but rest assured, I’ve decided to stay home,” the note read. “This was a tough decision to make while you were gone for 20 minutes. I’m probably in bed mourning about the fact that I can’t go to school, so please don’t interrupt me.”

On the backside of the note, he wrote out a pros and cons list to help his mother make a decision about if her son should stay home.

The pros side included that it was his first time staying home this quarter and that he was having a bad hair day.

His cons included that this could become a habit and that she has to “call the school and tell them I’ve got polio.”

It is unclear if he ever went to school that day.

