BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man charged with kidnapping a woman and her 5-year-old son in New Hampshire and later sexually assaulting the woman in Vermont is expected to appear in federal court.

Everett Simpson is scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy in Burlington.

Simpson is charged with leaving a Bradford drug abuse treatment center Jan. 4 and traveling to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the alleged kidnapping took place. He is then alleged to have brought the woman and her son back to Vermont, where the woman was assaulted.

Police said Simpson then fled to Pennsylvania where he was apprehended after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing police. He was also charged with a variety of state offenses in Pennsylvania.

