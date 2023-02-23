BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of young cancer patients at Dana-Farber were given a magical experience Wednesday at the opening night of Disney On Ice at TD Garden.

The “Frozen” star Elsa paid the kids a visit before the show to help them “let go” of all the stresses they are dealing with, even just for one night.

“They are here just sort of soaking up the magic and the joy, and it’s just an amazing thing,” said Lisa Scherber of the Jimmy Fund Clinic.

Elsa paid the kids a visit at the Jimmy Fund Clinic the day of the Disney On Ice debut performance.

“Everyone came as their favorite Disney character, so we are seeing everyone from Buzz Lightyear to Elsa to Woody, everybody, and these kids are so filled with joy right now.

The skaters will be in Boston through the weekend, bringing familiar favorites including “Frozen” and “Encanto” to life on the ice.

The Jimmy Fund kids got a sneak preview, meeting Elsa on an exclusive red carpet. Their parents say they are grateful to Disney On Ice for bringing their children some joy during a difficult time.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to put smiles on our kids faces,” said mom Chrissy James. “They go through so much and it’s just lovely, the generosity that’s out there and just an opportunity to be a kid and have fun.”

“Disney on Ice is making sure these kinds feel special, Scherber said. “To know that these kids know that there are people that they don’t even know who are trying to make them have an easier time in treatment and just want to make them smile. “That just changes their world, that’s really amazing.”

Elsa and other Disney favorites will take the ice at TD Garden every night through Sunday.

