BOSTON (WHDH) - The magic of Disney was spreading big smiles across the faces of children battling cancer in Boston on Wednesday, when they were invited to enjoy a VIP experience at Disney on Ice at the TD Garden.

“If we’re home all the time, like we typically are, then we’re watching Disney movies on repeat, so this means meeting her favorite people,” said Natisha Pinero, a mother of a patient.

Decked out as their favorite Disney characters, patients from The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and their siblings made their way down the red carpet before taking in Disney on Ice’s production, Magic in the Stars.

The night all about having fun for these young patients who’ve been facing a tough battle.

Frank Whall, a father of a patient, said, “It’s just a nice little break …it’s nice for the kids to forget about treatment.”

Ethan Rutherford, a Disney on Ice performer, said meeting the kids was inspirational.

“To meet with them beforehand has been even better,” he said.

And the best part for some — a visit with Minnie Mouse.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)