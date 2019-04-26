Kids can get movie ticket, drink, popcorn at AMC Theatres for $4 all summer

(WHDH) — AMC Theatres is offering an incredibly perfect budget-friendly deal that will help keep your kids occupied this summer.

The theatre chain says it will only charge $4 admission and a “KidsPack” to any child-friendly movie. The deal includes a ticket, drink, and popcorn.

Parents can take their kids to their nearest theatre and score the same deal they return to class for the new school year.

Some of the movies include “Trolls,” “The Lego Movie 2,” “Small Foot,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” and “Peter Rabbit.”

The “Summer Movie Camp” deal is available at participating locations. For more information, click here.

