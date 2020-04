BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are helping kids stay fit while they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have announced a new online youth program called “Workout with a Trooper.”

Kids can exercise alongside state troopers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. on the Mass. State Police Facebook page.

