NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Area kids got the chance to meet their favorite authors at the 2nd annual Newton Children’s Book Festival on Sunday.

The event organized by Newtonville Books was held at the New Art Center and featured dozens of children’s book authors and illustrators who signed books and encouraged literacy in the community.

Learn more: https://newtonchildrensbookfest.com/

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)