BOSTON (WHDH) - Players, parents and coaches were happy to be back on the baseball diamond for the Mayor’s Cup in Boston on Sunday after the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next three weekends, 27 teams from across the city will play for the cup. Parents and coaches said the outdoor activity had been greatly missed.

“Nowadays these kids are on the computer a lot, but being able to come outside and do a physical activity and interact with other kids is great,” said parent Judlyne Dorfeuille.

“It teaches them teamwork, how to work towards a common goal … some of the things they’ve missed is those connections,” said coach Nathan Kuder. “They figure out how to get on Zoom, they play Minecraft, but it’s just not the same.”

