BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of kids held a lemonade stand in Braintree on Saturday to raise money in honor of fallen police K-9 Kitt.

Officer William Cushing, Jr., who was Kitt’s handler, was among the emergency responders who showed up to enjoy a glass of lemonade.

Proceeds from the lemonade stand went to the Braintree Police Working Dog Foundation.

Kitt was fatally shot after a man ambushed police responding to a domestic violence call in the area of McCusker Drive on the afternoon of June 4, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Cushing and Officer Matthew Donahue were also shot but are recovering.

Big BPD thank you to Amy and Finola who held a lemonade stand in memory of Kitt today. We were happy to bring some friends with us when we came by! You girls rock! @BrewsterEMS @BraintreeMAFD pic.twitter.com/0vTTSAebAR — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) June 28, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)