DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of children and teens scored big in Dorchester. The non-profit Harlem Lacrosse teamed up with Boston students for a free lacrosse clinic at the Kroc Center.

“My middle school, Mildred, had a lacrosse program when I was in the fifth grade, and I just joined, and I didn’t think I would like it, and I fell in love with it instantly,” Youth Coach Taylah Dryden said.

This is the third summer clinic. High schoolers who’ve practiced in the past are coming back to coach, hoping to grow the game they learned to love.

“I’m involved for the community aspect,” Youth Coach Wilson Arias said. “Most of the time it feels like family, and to be around people that look like me and play the same sport is kind of rare, so I just enjoy as much as I can.”

City and state leaders traded in suits for t-shirts and sneakers, saying it’s important to expand access to the sport.

“Having the opportunity to bring lacrosse to the inner city, knowing that it builds teamwork, it builds a lot of everything,” State Representative Christopher Warrell said. “Something new and getting kids from the screen, outside.”

“A lot of kids that live in our communities of color have no idea what lacrosse is, so we’re just trying to expose them to something new,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

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