Kids ride bicycles through busy Boston tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large group of kids was caught on camera riding bicycles through a busy Boston tunnel on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of about 30 cyclists in the tunnel in the area of Leverett Circle about 6:30 p.m. caught up with the kids and forced them out of the tunnel at the South Station exit, according to state police.

The cyclists fled the area once they were out of the tunnel.

Troopers didn’t pursue the group due to safety reasons.

