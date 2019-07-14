Kids ride in Rochester to raise money for families of fallen first responders

ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two dozen kids rode their bikes to raise money for the families of fallen first responders Sunday, after one decided to take action after the funeral of Sgt. Sean Gannon a year ago.

Braydon Dion, 7, was one of thousands who attended the funeral for Gannon, a Yarmouth sergeant killed while serving a warrant last year. Dion’s mother Kristi Weigeo said he’s grown up in a family of first responders and wanted to give something back to families who’ve suffered losses in the line of duty.

“We went [to the funeral] and ever since then he wanted to make a difference in these people’s lives,” Weigeo said.

With the help of his parents, Dion organized the first annual Kids Brotherhood Ride For Fallen First Responders’ families. Dion and two dozen other kids rode through the neighborhood Sunday, with each raising more than $100 apiece to help families.

“We wanted to raise money for the kids that lost their parents,” Dion said, adding he wants to make this a recurring ride. “I kind of want to do it forever.”

