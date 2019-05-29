CHANDLER, Ariz. (WHDH) — Softball teammates and friends rallied around a 7-year-old girl battling stage four cancer to show that she’s not alone.

Leighton Accardo enjoys spending her time on the softball field but for the past two weeks, she’s been in the hospital.

“It felt good when I got out of the hospital,” she told Arizona Family.

Accardo was recently found with multiple masses throughout her abdomen, liver and lungs, her mother, Carly, said. She soon began chemotherapy.

Knowing that hair loss is a side effect from chemo, Accardo decided to shave her head after a boys’ baseball game in Chandler, Arizona on Tuesday.

Her best friends and teammates, Emily and Kelly, didn’t want Accardo to feel alone, so they joined her by shaving their heads as well.

“I’m not scared, my friends are here with me right now,” Accardo said right before the three girls held hands while getting their heads shaved.

After the girls finished, their coach and some of the boys on the baseball teams decided to also cut their hair.

