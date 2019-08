HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hanover Fire Department is trying to make ambulance rides more cuddly.

The department just received more than a dozen stuffed animals that will be given to children being transported to the hospital, fire officials posted on Facebook.

The animals were donated by Scituate-based Emergency Medical Stuffies.

