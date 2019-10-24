‘Kill yourself’: Outraged family of murdered Framingham woman pack courthouse as suspect faces judge

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Outraged and emotional family members of a woman found stabbed to death in her Framingham home earlier this week packed a courthouse and yelled at the suspect, urging him to kill himself as he faced a judge on Thursday.

Christopher McKoy, 25, of Brockton, was arraigned in Framingham District Court on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Jamee Ammons-Maddrey.

A psychologist told the court that McKoy suffers from a history of mental illness, including schizophrenia. A judge ordered him held without bail and to undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

As McKoy walked through the courtroom, one of Ammons-Maddrey’s distraught family members yelled, “kill yourself.”

“He killed my sister and he couldn’t even look me in the eye after he did it,” Jayshawn Maddrey told 7’s Kimberly Bookman. “He didn’t even look my way, a coward.”

The Maddrey family and McKoy family clashed loudly with one another in the courtroom, forcing police to escort some individuals out of the building.

Ammons-Maddrey was found in her apartment on Interfaith Terrace at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday by police officers who were conducting a well-being check after her mother said they couldn’t reach her.

Authorities say officers found her stabbed to death on the floor next to her bed.

“She was the best sister I could ever ask for,” Jayshawn Maddrey said as he wiped away tears. “My daughter, she’s got to feel this pain.”

Prosecutor Clarence Brown told the court that investigators were able to use Ammons-Maddrey’s cellphone to pinpoint the exact time of her death.

“It had an Apple health app that tracked the movement of the user,” Brown said. “The last recorded movement of that phone was at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.”

McCoy, who police say was in a relationship with Ammons-Maddrey, had been outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet that he was ordered to wear last year for illegally possessing a firearm in Suffolk County.

The GPS tracker indicated that he left Ammons-Maddrey apartment exactly 18 minutes after her death, according to investigators. One minute later, McCoy was reportedly seen on surveillance video fleeing the area on foot after cutting off his ankle bracelet.

McCoy was apprehended in Boston on a warrant on Monday night. Police say he had thrown a pair of bloody jeans in his mother’s trash chute.

In September, McCoy was forced to appear Framingham District Court to answer to domestic abuse charges for allegedly causing harm to Ammons-Maddrey. He was allowed to walk free after Ammons-Maddrey recanted her story.

“For him to hide behind having mental issues, don’t hide behind them. You did this, you murdered this young lady for no reason,” said Lillie Maddrey, the victim’s aunt.

A gofundme page has since been set up on behalf of the victim.

McCoy is due back in court at a later date.

