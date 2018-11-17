Killington gets green light for World Cup later this month

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — All of that snow on Friday is a good thing for Vermont’s Killington ski resort as it prepares for World Cup races later this month.

Killington says it has received confirmation that conditions are up to snuff to host the World Cup women’s races on Nov. 23 through 25.

It’s the third year Killington has hosted the event.

Resort spokeswoman Courtney DiFiore tells WCAX-TV that the resort is “white and pristine” with top-to-bottom skiing. Skier John Furman from New York said the conditions are “full-on winter.”

The resort says this year’s event will have an expanded musical lineup and opportunities to interact with the athletes from around the world._

