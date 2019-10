KILLINGTON, V.T. (WHDH) - Some New Englanders might not be prepared for snow but a ski resort in Vermont is showing their excitement.

Killington Mountain Resort & Ski Area started making snow over the weekend.

The “Beast of the East” could be seen testing its snow machines.

The snow has stuck to the mountain because it’s so cold in Killington.

