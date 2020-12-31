KILLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — New England residents who love skiing won’t have to travel far to enjoy one of the highest-ranked resorts in the country.

KOALA, a vacation home rental agency, recently analyzed more than 450 ski resorts across the United States on factors such as annual snow fall and cost of a ski pass.

They determined that Killington Ski Resort in Vermont is the 11th best in the country, boasting 19 ski lifts and 383,202 feet of runs.

Park City Mountain Resort in Utah came in the top spot, followed by Vail Ski Resort and Winter Park Resort in Colorado.

