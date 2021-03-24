Kim Janey to be sworn in as 1st woman, person of color to serve as Boston mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Kim Janey is set to make history Wednesday when she’s sworn in as Boston’s first woman and first person of color to serve as mayor.

As Janey walked out of Boston City Hall Tuesday, she reflected on her first day as acting mayor.

The 55-year-old kept a low profile with no public events but made an unannounced stop at her former middle school in Charlestown, where students learned about a turbulent period of court-ordered bussing to force desegregation of the schools.

Janey said the city has come a long way in the four decades since.

“I started my day at the Edwards Middle School, the first school I was bussed to as a child,” she said. “Wonderful things happening with our young people, so really exciting and encouraging.”

Janey stepped up from her previous role as Boston City Council president when former Mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed as U.S. Labor Secretary and resigned.

She said she is focused on recovering from the pandemic and safely reopening the city.

”I’m so proud and thrilled to be in this position and happy to lead our city to serve the residents of Boston,” she said.

Community leaders are also excited to see Janey in the mayoral spot amid the pandemic.

“Trying to move the city forward with all the resources we need, I think she’s uniquely positioned to do that,” said Michael Curry, president of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.

