MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Johnson met in person for the first time Wednesday.

The reality show and beauty mogul met with President Donald Trump earlier this month to campaign for Johnson’s release from prison.

Johnson served 21 years of a life sentence for first-time non-violent drug charges.

She was granted clemency by the president only a few days after his meeting with Kardashian.

