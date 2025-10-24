BOSTON (WHDH) - Kim Kardashian revealed a recent health scare. In the season premiere of “The Kardashian’s” on Hulu, Kardashian said she suffered what she called a “little aneurysm,” finding out when she got an MRI.

Kardashian said it was the result of stress from her divorce with Kanye West.

In the show, Kardashian can he heard saying, “People think I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

The couple married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2021. Kardashian recently opened up about her marriage to West on the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” saying she often didn’t feel physically or emotionally safe.

The first episode of the show follows the entrepreneur and reality star as she goes to the doctor. According to the American Heart Association, an aneurysm occurs when part of an artery wall weakens, allowing it to abnormally balloon out or widen.

“They are usually associated either with a family history but they can be found in anyone,” said Dr. Adel Malek, of Tufts Medical Center. “Smoking is thought to contribute to their development and maybe high blood pressure.”

Roughly one out of every 50 adults in the U.S. experiences an aneurysm.

“These aneurysm’s can cause a headache,” Dr. Malek said. “Typically many of them don’t cause a headache until the time, unfortunately when they burst like a little blister on a vessel that leaks blood. That is really when you have a bigger catastrophe.”

