Kimberly Budd sworn in as first Black Chief Justice of Supreme Judicial Court

BOSTON (WHDH) - Kimberly Budd, first Black woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, was sworn in Tuesday.

Budd was nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who died earlier in the year.

Budd was unanimously confirmed by the Governor’s Council last month. She has served on the high court since 2016 and served as a judge on the Superior Court before that.

