Kind-hearted electrician sets up fund for elderly Woburn woman whose home fell into disrepair

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn woman living in the same home since 1969, on a very limited income, received a helping hand from some kind-hearted people.

Time has not been kind to Gloria’s home on Lillian Street and earlier this month the power went out leaving her with only one option — to call for help.

She called John Kinney who, when he saw the state of disrepair the home had fallen into, enlisted the help of plumbers to fix Gloria’s leaky kitchen sink, the toilet that didn’t flush and even a washing machine out of order for years.

“We got the lights back on, we seen there were a lot of other repairs that could be done,” Kinney said.

All of the good Samaritans agreed to work at cost and Kinney has set up a donation page on Facebook to help pay for the much needed work.

“Basically she was stuck with a trickle of water, after a day, we got the plumbing usable,” said Josh Vaughn, a plumber who worked on the home.

Decades worth of growth has also been cleared from the front and back of the home.

“I couldn’t possibly afford to pay for this kind of help, Gloria said. “I am so grateful that you can’t imagine.

With all this work done, there is still so much more to do. The front steps are crumbling and the roof is rotting, allowing rain and rodents to get inside.

“I want to get it safe and livable for her,” Kinney said. “Gloria is a wonderful lady if there is anyone who deserves a helping hand it is her.

He is hoping the public will contribute to his donation page and that those with the expertise will step up to help him finish the job on Gloria’s home.

