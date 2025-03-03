BOSTON (WHDH) - Days after holding a meeting to address public safety issues, a man accused of wielding a knife in the Chic-Fil-A on Boylston Street in Back Bay was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, bringing the safety of Boston and its downtown area top of mind among city leaders and residents.

Residents said the crime in these heavily-populated areas is taking a toll on the overall quality of Boston.

“It does not feel safe and it’s not as pretty of a city,” said Back Bay resident Doug MacDonald. “It’s sad. Back Bay was gorgeous. Now it’s kind of a dump.”

City Councilor Ed Flynn said there needs to be an increase in police presence downtown, but he says with fewer officers on the force now compared to a year ago, more must be done the keep people convicted of crimes off the streets.

“The police play a critical role,” Flynn said. “I also think the court system plays a critical role as well, ensuring that we can’t give a pass any longer to people who, if arrested and convicted for serious offenses, must do prison sentences.”

Flynn acknowledged that while more teenagers are involved in crimes, protecting them cannot come at the expense of the city’s safety.

“We don’t want young people to have a criminal record, but on the other hand, we have to deal with public safety issues when it’s impacting the quality of life and public safety of residents and visitors,” Flynn said.

