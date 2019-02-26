GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHDH) — A kind stranger bought $540 worth of cookies from a local Girl Scout troop so they could get out of the cold on Friday.

The Girl Scouts were bundled up in winter coats as they attempted to sell their lot of cookies.

A man approached them, bought some of the baked goods, handed them $40 and told them to keep the change, according to Kayla Dillard, who manages the cookie sales for the troop her daughter is involved in.

Moments later, he came back to the table and told the girls to “pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold.”

Dillard says the generous man paid $540 on cookies in total.

