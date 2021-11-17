QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A kindergarten class in Quincy is quarantining after seven students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Beachwood Knoll Elementary School kindergarten students and staffers tested positive for the virus between Friday and Tuesday, Principal Janet Loftus announced Tuesday.

After consulting with the Quincy Health Department and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Loftus says the parents of the other students in the classroom were notified that their students should remain home and quarantine for the next seven days.

Students and staff members in the classroom can return to school on Wednesday with a negative COVID-19 test result as long as they remain asymptomatic.

